South Carolina School Put on Lockdown After Massive Student Brawl Breaks Out at Lunchtime

One student was hospitalized for a possible arm fracture

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Police cruiser.Daniel Allan/Getty Images

Six students were arrested and a South Carolina high school was put on lockdown after a fight broke out on Thursday — just the eighth day of the school year.

According to local paper the Aiken Standard, one student was hospitalized as a result of the brawl and several others were injured.

Police responded to the school campus just past noon local time. A knife was recovered on the scene, but it was not linked to the altercation or any of the injuries, the school said in an alert about the incident. No firearms were found on the scene.

Police said the six students who were arrested were charged with misdemeanor affray. One student was hospitalized for a possible arm fracture, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The school was on what it called a “soft lockdown” immediately following the fight as officers arrived on campus to investigate. The school is no longer on lockdown.

“We recognize how alarming this situation is for all and have appreciated your patience and cooperation as we have worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families,” the school wrote in its alert.

