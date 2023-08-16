South Carolina Man Convicted of Stabbing Elderly Mom to Death Was Trapped in a ‘Psychological Prison’: Attorney - The Messenger
South Carolina Man Convicted of Stabbing Elderly Mom to Death Was Trapped in a ‘Psychological Prison’: Attorney

Joseph Tykwan Baker pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the February 2021 fatal stabbing of his mom, 70-year-old Mary Baker

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
A South Carolina man convicted of stabbing his elderly mother to death was trapped in a “psychological prison” of mental abuse, his defense attorney told the court during sentencing.

On Friday, Joseph Tykwan Baker pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the February 2021 fatal stabbing of his mom, 70-year-old Mary Baker, according to The Island Packet.

Baker, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

An argument between Mary and Baker’s stepfather preceded her death, during which she brought her son into the dispute, defense attorney Justin Maines explained to the court, per the outlet. 

Mary Frances Baker
Mary Baker had “a long history of parental abuse” and was “denigrating” her son when he stabbed her several times.Young Funeral Home, Inc.

Mary had “a long history of parental abuse” and was “denigrating” Baker, when he stabbed her several times, said Maines. 

She was found dead in her home that same night and Baker was arrested a week later on a charge of murder.

Maines said the deadly stabbing was a culmination of years of psychological and emotional abuse Baker suffered at the hands of his mother and Mary’s killing was “the final straw,” The Island Packet reported. 

Baker’s loved ones corroborated the defense’s claims that he suffered lifelong abuse. 

Although Maines requested a 10-year prison sentence for his client, the judge tacked on an additional five years.

