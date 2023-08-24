South Carolina Man Accused of Dropping Baby on Ground to ‘Toughen’ Him Up: Police
Richard Register was taken into custody earlier this month, suspected of dropping his baby on the ground while intoxicated
A South Carolina father was arrested after police said the man claimed that he drops his infant son to "toughen" him up.
Richard Register, 29, was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach earlier this month when he dropped his baby on the ground while he was intoxicated, local station WMBF News reported.
According to an incident report, witnesses told Myrtle Beach Police they saw Register toss the baby over his head, then let him fall to the ground. They also observed Register shaking the baby while in the stroller.
One officer witnessed Register pick the baby up from the pavement, the report said. Police then instructed Register to return the baby to his stroller. Upon searching him, officers said they discovered 5 grams of marijuana.
The baby exhibited redness on his back and a minor scrape on his stomach, police noted. He appeared dehydrated, and coated with dirt and sand.
The child was transported to a hospital for further evaluation, where the South Carolina Department of Social Services took him into emergency protective custody.
- Biden to Tout 600 New Jobs in South Carolina Visit
- Man with Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ Gun Robs South Carolina Convenience Store
- DeSantis Gains 35 New Endorsements in South Carolina
- DeSantis First Up to File for South Carolina Primary
- South Carolina Abortion Ban is ‘Good News,’ Sen. Tim Scott Says
- South Carolina Court Halts Abortion Restrictions
Police said Register told them he frequently drops his son to "toughen" him up, claiming "there is nothing wrong with playing rough."
Register is currently in jail in Horry County on charges of unlawful conduct toward a child, public intoxication, and simple possession of marijuana.
Under South Carolina law, unlawful conduct toward a child is a serious felony conviction that can lead to a sentence of up to 10 years if convicted, while child cruelty, a misdemeanor, carries a potential sentence of up to 30 days in jail.
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech