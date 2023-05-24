South Carolina Lawmakers Overrule Women-Led Filibuster, Pass 6-Week Abortion Ban

A six-week abortion ban is headed to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after it was passed by the state Senate on Tuesday. McMaster, a Republican, has signaled that he will sign it, making South Carolina the latest southern state to impose drastic restrictions on abortion access following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade nearly a year ago.

Amended and approved by the state House last week, Senate Bill 474, known as the “Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act,” would ban most abortions as early as cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo — or about two weeks after a missed period, when many women often do not know they are pregnant. In order to get an abortion before that cutoff, a woman would need two in-person doctor's visits and two ultrasounds.

In addition to limited exceptions up to 12 weeks for victims of rape and incest, the bill includes exceptions to save the life of the mother and for fatal fetal anomalies. For the rape and incest exceptions, the woman's doctor is required to report it to local law enforcement.

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

South Carolina's bill did not have an easy path through the state legislature. A group of five female state senators, including three Republicans, staged a filibuster to stop the legislation. One of the so-called "sister senators," Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy, had voted for an earlier version of the bill but warned her colleagues in the House: "don't change a semicolon" of its text.

Instead, House Republicans added new language that would make it more difficult for minors to get an abortion, easier for doctors to be sued, and more laborious for patients.



“We’ve got an S in front of our names — and it’s not for senator, it’s for sucker,” Shealy said, according to Courthouse News Service.

The "General Assembly has handled this issue in a thoughtful, transparent and collaborative manner,” Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted after the Senate passed the bill.

“Tonight, our state is one step closer to protecting more innocent lives. I look forward to signing this bill into law as soon as possible.”

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic also commented on the bill’s passage on Twitter: “We have just one thing to say to the state of South Carolina: We’ll see you in court.”



Abortion-rights groups are expected to test the legality of the bill, given that South Carolina's top court has already struck down a previous six-week ban that passed last year, finding that it violated the state constitution's privacy protections. However, the justice who wrote that opinion was the only woman on the bench.



She has since retired, according to the New York Times, making South Carolina the only state in the country with an entirely male high court.