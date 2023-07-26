South Carolina High School Teacher Gave Student THC Edibles, Sexual Items: Authorities - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

South Carolina High School Teacher Gave Student THC Edibles, Sexual Items: Authorities

Brianna Nicole Carpenter, 25, was arrested Wednesday

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Briana Nicole CarpenterLexington County Sheriff's Department

A 25-year-old high school teacher in South Carolina is accused of inappropriately communicating online with a student and giving him THC marijuana gummies and “sexual items,”  according to a release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Brianna Nicole Carpenter, an English teacher at Irmo High School, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“The victim’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in the victim’s room,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “The victim later admitted a teacher gave it all to them.”

Among the items found in the victim's room were 70-80 THC gummies, two THC vape devices and “multiple phallus-shaped masturbatory aids,” according to the arrest warrant reviewed by The Messenger.

Read More

Carpenter allegedly communicated with the male student between December 2022 to July 9 of this year “with the intent of persuading inducing, enticing or coercing the person to engage in sexual activity,” according to the arrest warrant. 

Carpenter was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.