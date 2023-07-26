South Carolina High School Teacher Gave Student THC Edibles, Sexual Items: Authorities

A 25-year-old high school teacher in South Carolina is accused of inappropriately communicating online with a student and giving him THC marijuana gummies and “sexual items,” according to a release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Brianna Nicole Carpenter, an English teacher at Irmo High School, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“The victim’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in the victim’s room,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “The victim later admitted a teacher gave it all to them.”

Among the items found in the victim's room were 70-80 THC gummies, two THC vape devices and “multiple phallus-shaped masturbatory aids,” according to the arrest warrant reviewed by The Messenger.

Carpenter allegedly communicated with the male student between December 2022 to July 9 of this year “with the intent of persuading inducing, enticing or coercing the person to engage in sexual activity,” according to the arrest warrant.

Carpenter was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.