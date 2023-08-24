South Carolina Elementary Student Stabs Teacher With Pencil 2 Days Into School Year

An elementary school student in South Carolina stabbed a teacher in the arm with a pencil on the second day of the school year Thursday.
The Charleston Police Department said its officer based at Memminger Elementary School was called to a "confrontation" between a student and a teacher at 10.25 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the member of staff had been stabbed in the arm with a pencil.
The injuries were not life threatening, but the teacher was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"The quick intervention ... showcases the significance we attach to school security and safety," Lieutenant Jeffery Harrison, the commander of the School Resource Officers (SRO) and the School Security Response Team, said in a statement. "We are grateful our SRO was alerted and able to rapidly respond."
Part of that response included a call to the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center, whose staff was asked to provide support to the student.
No criminal charges were expected as of Thursday afternoon.
The Messenger reached out to Charleston Police Department for further comment but did not receive a response before publishing.
The Charleston County School District told The Messenger that the school went into a "hold" while staff and police dealt with the incident.
No other students witnessed the attack, said district officials.
