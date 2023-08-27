South Carolina College Student Shot to Death in Middle of Night After Entering Wrong Home

A college student was fatally shot after he tried to enter the wrong house near the University of South Carolina, according to authorities.
The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said in a statement that officers found Connecticut native Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body after they were called to the 500 block of South Holly Street at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers were initially dispatched for a reported home burglary, which turned into a shots fired call while they were on their way, according to the CPD.
“Preliminary information indicates that Donofrio who resided on South Holly Street attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot,” the Columbia police said. No details were revealed about the suspected shooter or whether or not they will face charges, but the department is still investigating the incident.
Donofrio, who was in his sophomore year at the university, lived on the same street as the house he tried to enter, which is two miles away from the university’s main campus, the New York Post reported. However, it is unclear whether he mistakenly tried to enter the house thinking it was his own or he was trying to break in.
Last Thursday was the first day of the new academic year at the University of South Carolina, which released a statement about Donofrio’s death.
“Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them,” the university’s statement read, according to the New York Post.
The Columbia Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.
Shootings of this nature have become more common across the U.S. in recent months. In April, alone several victims were shot for only showing up in the wrong place. In one instance, a North Carolina man shot a 6-year-old and her parents after children went to get back a basketball that rolled into his yard.
Meanwhile, in Texas, a man shot two cheerleaders outside a supermarket after one of them mistakenly entered his car, thinking it was hers.
In Kansas City, a teen was shot twice after ringing the doorbell of the wrong house to which he went to pick up his younger brothers.
In another incident, a woman was fatally shot after pulling up in the wrong driveway in upstate New York.
