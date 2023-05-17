South Africa’s Ukraine ‘Peace Mission’ Meets Skeptical Response

In the wake of peace initiatives by China and the Vatican, South Africa has announced a mission of its own to bring peace to Ukraine. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday that leaders from a group of African nations will travel to Ukraine and Russia in an effort to end the 15-month-old war.

But the list of countries in the African initiative includes one–Ramaphosa’s own South Africa–that the U.S. has charged with secretly shipping arms to Russia, and another–Egypt–that reportedly was planning to send Russia weapons before American officials intervened. South Africa has also participated in recent military drills with Russia and China.

Ramaphosa said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had given him the thumbs-up to “commence the preparations,” the Associated Press reported. But Ukraine hasn’t confirmed its willingness to participate in the African mediation. The Ukrainian foreign ministry and the Ukrainian embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Messenger.

Last week the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, said that a Russian ship had been loaded with arms and ammunition in December at a South African naval base near Cape Town. “The arming of the Russians is extremely serious and we do not consider this issue to be resolved,” Brigety told reporters.

Former Human Rights Watch director Kenneth Roth took to Twitter to respond to the South African peace initiative.

“That South African President Ramaphosa now endorses a ‘peace mission’ to Russia and Ukraine doesn't justify his apparent willingness to arm Russia's colonial war in Ukraine or his refusal to arrest Putin on an ICC (International Criminal Court) warrant if he shows up in South Africa,” Roth said.

In April, the Washington Post, citing leaked U.S. intelligence documents, reported that Egypt, a close American ally, had been on the verge of shipping missiles to Russia before American officials revealed their knowledge of the plan.

U.S. officials have expressed alarm that many African states have stayed neutral in the conflict since Russia’s February 2022 invasion. Of the six countries in the mediation group, South Africa, Republic of Congo, Senegal and Uganda abstained last year from a U.N. vote to condemn the invasion. Zambia and Egypt voted in favor.