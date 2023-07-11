Sonar Map Shows Where Titan Sub Debris Was Discovered Near Titanic Wreck - The Messenger
Sonar Map Shows Where Titan Sub Debris Was Discovered Near Titanic Wreck

The vessel was close to the bow of the famed shipwreck when it likely imploded

Carlo Versano
A map created by the salvage company that controls the Titanic shipwreck shows for the first time the approximate location where the debris from the doomed Titan submersible was discovered relative to the Titanic itself.

Map showing where Titan debris was discovered relative to Titanic wreckage.RMS Titanic Inc.

The composite sonar image and its annotations were part of a legal filing made by RMS Titanic Inc., the salvage company, in federal court over the weekend.

While there is no scale attached, the map shows that the Titan was relatively close to the bow of the famed shipwreck when it likely imploded on Sunday, June 18, killing all five people aboard.

The Coast Guard said last month that the Titan's debris was discovered about 1,600 feet from the ship’s bow. 

The Titanic famously split in two as it sunk into the North Atlantic in the early morning of April 14, 1912. The bow section remains remarkably well preserved compared to the stern, even after 111 years spent on the sea floor.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jessica Sanders, the president of the salvage company, said the map was partially developed by Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the French Titanic expert who died aboard the Titan while attempting his 38th dive to the wreckage.

The map was part of a filing that RMS Titanic made in federal court in Virginia, where all Titanic-related matters are adjudicated. Sanders told the Times the filing was part of the company’s obligation to keep the court informed of its cooperation with the investigation into how and why the Titan catastrophically failed. 

