Son of Ex-NFL Linebacker Found Guilty of Killing Parents in 2016 in Dramatic Third Trial

After two previous mistrials, Texas jurors returned a guilty verdict Wednesday against Antonio "A.J." Armstrong Jr., who killed his parents as they slept in 2016 after a series of disagreements over his performance in school and marijuana use.

Antonio Armstrong Sr., 42, and his wife, Dawn Armstrong, 42, were fatally shot inside their Houston, Texas, home on July 29 of that year at the family’s southwest Houston home.

Dawn was pronounced dead at the scene in her bedroom while Antonio was transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in critical condition and died hours later.

Police arrested their 16-year-old son, who stood trial in 2019 and again in 2020. Both times, the jurors were unable to return a unanimous verdict.

In the third trial, the jury deliberated for approximately 10 hours. Armstrong, now 23, was sentenced to life in prison, but because he was a minor at the time of his crimes, he will become parole eligible in 40 years.

Armstrong showed no emotion as the verdict was read. His wife, Kate Armstrong, cried in the courtroom. He said to her, "It's OK" as he was led away by court police.

Armstrong initially told police he spotted a tall man in a mask running from the home soon after the killings.

A note was recovered from the scene, which read, "I have been watching you for a long time. Come get me."

Armstrong's attorneys tried to point to his older brother, saying it was more likely he committed the killings.

KPRC reports that Armstrong's lawyers plan to appeal the verdict.

Armstrong Sr., played in the NFL for two years, as a member of the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers in 1995 and the St. Louis Rams in 1996.