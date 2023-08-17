Son Allegedly Fatally Stabs Father During Argument Over Smoking Marijuana Before Work

A son is being charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his father during an argument about smoking marijuana before work.

Perron Thurston, 50, and Isaac Thurston, 20, began arguing on Monday at 6:30 a.m. after Perron learned his son had smoked marijuana before going to work, according to a bond proffer obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Perron did not think Isaac should report to his job at a coffee shop in that condition, so he called the shop and told them that Isaac wouldn't be coming to work.

The two moved into the kitchen throughout the course of the argument. Isaac allegedly grabbed a knife from a block on the counter and stabbed his father once in the left side of his torso, the proffer stated.

Perron reportedly called out to his wife, saying "Isaac just stabbed me." Isaac's brother then entered the kitchen and began giving his father chest compressions.

When police arrived at the scene, Isaac was standing outside with blood on his clothes and hands, the Sun-Times reported. He allegedly told police "I am a murderer."

He also allegedly said, "I don't know why I did it."

Glenview Fire Department personnel transported Perron to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said in a press release.

Police also said they believe the incident was "targeted" and "no known threat to the public exists."

He was released from custody Tuesday and placed on home electronic monitoring after a man who claimed to be Isaac's uncle posted bond, according to court records obtained by the Sun-Times.

This was Thurston's first arrest, according to prosecutors. His next court date is set for Aug. 29.