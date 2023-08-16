Somerset Gimp Suspect Can’t Wear Sex Fetish Costume, ‘Writhe on the Ground’ Before Trial: Court

The man alleged to be the "Somerset gimp" has been ordered to not "crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask."

Joshua Hun, 32, faces two charges under the Public Order Act of intentional harassment, alarm, or distress. These charges stem from incidents on May 7 and 9, wherein he is alleged to have "lept out at two women" while dressed in a latex gimp suit. Hun denies both charges.

According to the Independent, Hun was made the subject of a court order last month that placed restrictions on his behavior. These stipulations prohibit him from wearing "a mask" in public places and from entering the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset, where the offenses are claimed to have occurred.

This interim order will last until January 2024. Hun has been released on unconditional bail until his trial.

District Judge Angela Brereton, presiding at the Taunton Deane Magistrates Court, has scheduled a half-day trial for Hun at the Bristol Magistrates Court on October 27.

Over the past few years, the figure known as the "Somerset gimp" has gained notoriety in Yatton and Claverham. This mysterious figure, known for startling locals in a gimp suit, has been active since 2018.