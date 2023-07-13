Someone Stole the Runway Lights From One of Africa’s Biggest Airports - The Messenger
Someone Stole the Runway Lights From One of Africa’s Biggest Airports

The international airport in Lagos is operating without lighting on one of its two runways

Chris Harris
Murtala Muhammed International Airportlagos-airport.com

The busiest airport in Nigeria, and one of the busiest in Africa, is operating without lights on one of its two runways after thieves absconded with the entire lighting system.

The BBC spoke to officials at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, who confirmed the recent pilfering of the runway lights and said they are investigating the theft.

Local media reports suggest the operation was carried out by airport staff who were working on the runway, which had been closed for maintenance, per the BBC.

Domestic flights have been re-routed to the airport's international runway, where the lights remain.

The ground lights were only installed back in November following years of after-dusk restrictions on landings at the airport, which processes about 5.6 million passengers a year.

