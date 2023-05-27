Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees Say

Target has totally scrapped displays of its Pride Collection in at least one store, while others have moved items from the front of the sales floor to the back, according to employees.

Managers and Target team members across the country have been scrambling to respond after the Minneapolis-based retailer said Wednesday it would remove some LGTBQ items that were "at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."

Adam Ryan, 35, who works at a Christiansburg, Va. store and is an organizer for "Target Workers Unite," a group run by rank-and-file Target employees, said employees are sharing their stories on social media.

Ryan said employees are reporting different responses from store managers. Pride displays are either "moved to the back, it's exactly the same, or it's all gone."

One employee said managers told them to pull shirts and shorts that say "Trans people will always exist" off store shelves, according to Facebook posts viewed by The Messenger. Checkerboard socks in LGBTQ Pride colors were also pulled, the employee reported.

Another employee posted that they were told they had 36 hours to "get it done."

Target did not respond to multiple requests for comment by The Messenger.

A Target employee, who asked not to be identified out of fear of losing their job, said the Lawton, Okla., store they worked at pulled all Pride merchandise off the floor within 48 hours of the company's statement.

The display, which was originally at the front of the store, was first moved to the back of the store. By Wednesday, managers asked employees to break down everything and move it to a backroom, the employee said.

“We were told not to ask any questions and just take everything down,” they said. “There is really not much Pride things left on the floor.”

A 33-year-old employee in Massachusetts named Taylor, who asked to withhold their last name, said their store removed "swimsuits, hoodies, calendars, and kids clothes from the Pride line" off the store floor, according to a text message sent to The Messenger.

"My sympathy goes out to the team members who received threats, but I don't know if this is what they or the company wanted," Taylor said.

The company said it is still reviewing products within its Pride Collection, but has only removed items by LGBTQ brand Abprallen, which had come under fire for its images of pentagrams, horned skulls and other Satanist designs, Reuters reported.

The company's share price has dropped nearly 14% in a little over a week, causing the market value to drop by about $9 billion. Some of those losses, however, could be attributed to lackluster earnings reported last week.

“I think it's a quick, reactive and uncreative decision, and it is going to have a larger, outsized impact on them,” Kellie McElhaney, professor at University of California -Berkeley Haas School of Business, who added the move was in response to the controversy following Bud Light after the beer maker included a video of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney endorsing the product.

McElhaney believes the retailer is backsliding after taking a strong stance beside the LGBTQ community by pulling items rather than beefing up security in stores.