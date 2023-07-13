Some Student Loan Borrowers Anticipating Govt. Forgiveness Spent Money on Vacations, Drugs, Gambling: Poll - The Messenger
Some Student Loan Borrowers Anticipating Govt. Forgiveness Spent Money on Vacations, Drugs, Gambling: Poll

'It’s like waiting for a tax refund only to find out the IRS made a mistake' says James Allen, a financial advisor

Scott McDonald
Student loan borrowers demand President Biden use “Plan B” to cancel student debt Immediately at a rally outside of the Supreme Court of the United States on June 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The Supreme Court last month struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan he’s touted since his candidacy and subsequent tenure in the White House.

Now, the federal loan payments will resume in October. Not everyone is prepared to repay, though. 

A recent study showed many borrowers who qualified for the Biden Administration’s relief plan felt their student loans would, indeed, be forgiven.

Some spent money that would have likely been used for their loans to pay off other debts. Others used those would-be funds for down payments on vehicles and homes.

And a portion of borrowers spent that money on retail items, home and auto repairs and vacations. Then there was a faction who spent money on drugs, alcohol and gambling, according to a study by intelligent.com.

The study surveyed 977 people who qualified under the Biden plan for at least $10,000 and up to $20k in federal student loan relief.

“Three-quarters of borrowers were confident they would receive the relief they qualified for under Biden’s plan,” the study said. “Nearly half of borrowers who believed they would receive relief spent money they otherwise would not have.”

Many surveyed said they have already spent their excess money on a wide array of categories, including:

44% — Retail items
37% — Pay off other debts
33% — Home and auto repairs
30% — Rent Payments
20% — Vacation
16% — Childcare
13% — Car down payment
10% — Home down payment
8% — Alcohol/Drugs
7% — Gambling

“The Supreme Court decision is a cold shower for those who had their hopes pinned on a $10,000 relief,” said James Allen, founder of Billpin.com, a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI); as well as both a financial advisor and certified public accountant.

“It’s like waiting for a tax refund only to find out the IRS made a mistake. The impact? Well, it’s back to square one, folks. The dream of a financial breather has evaporated," he added.

The study also shows that 58% of those borrowers are “very unprepared” to resume student loan payments, while 23% are “somewhat prepared” and 12% are “very prepared.”

Data from this survey was obtained July 6-10, 2023, starting one week after the Supreme Court’s June 30 decision.

