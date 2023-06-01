The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June Heat

    Remote learning and early dismissals are planned for a number of schools in Pennsylvania and Michigan as temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees

    Published
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Getty Images

    As temperatures climb this week in northern states, school districts in some areas plan to dismiss students early or close altogether. Pennsylvania and Michigan are among those who have so far issued statements about schedule changes due to concerns over the heat.

    “I’m calling it,” tweeted Leadriane Roby, the superintendent of schools in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “All [Grand Rapids] schools will close Thursday and Friday due to the extreme heat. Some of our buildings do not have AC and the unseasonably warm weather makes holding class uncomfortable and difficult.” 

    Across the state, in Detroit, the public school system website advised parents that schools would be dismissed three hours early, on Thursday and Friday. 

    Temperatures in the Wolverine State reached over 90 degrees this week, prompting the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to release guidance to residents, encouraging them to stay hydrated and cool. 

    “Young children, older adults and those who have medical conditions are at increased risk for heat-related illness, so be sure to check frequently on them and others in your community who may need additional assistance,” said Natasha Bagdasarian, the MDHHS chief medical executive, in a press release

    Some school districts in Pennsylvania also shut down their buildings.

    In Pittsburgh, students at 40 schools still have class but will be transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the week. School buildings will still be open for children to pick up meals, the district announced. 

    In Philadelphia, 90 schools will have early closings on Friday because of the heat, according to Philadelphia 10. The school district advised families to make sure their children had plenty of water and wore sunscreen and light-colored clothing. 

    The National Weather Service is predicting that the temperature in Philadelphia will reach a high of 92 degrees on Friday. 

