Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June Heat

As temperatures climb this week in northern states, school districts in some areas plan to dismiss students early or close altogether. Pennsylvania and Michigan are among those who have so far issued statements about schedule changes due to concerns over the heat.

“I’m calling it,” tweeted Leadriane Roby, the superintendent of schools in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “All [Grand Rapids] schools will close Thursday and Friday due to the extreme heat. Some of our buildings do not have AC and the unseasonably warm weather makes holding class uncomfortable and difficult.”

Across the state, in Detroit, the public school system website advised parents that schools would be dismissed three hours early, on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures in the Wolverine State reached over 90 degrees this week, prompting the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to release guidance to residents, encouraging them to stay hydrated and cool.

“Young children, older adults and those who have medical conditions are at increased risk for heat-related illness, so be sure to check frequently on them and others in your community who may need additional assistance,” said Natasha Bagdasarian, the MDHHS chief medical executive, in a press release.

Some school districts in Pennsylvania also shut down their buildings.

In Pittsburgh, students at 40 schools still have class but will be transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the week. School buildings will still be open for children to pick up meals, the district announced.

In Philadelphia, 90 schools will have early closings on Friday because of the heat, according to Philadelphia 10. The school district advised families to make sure their children had plenty of water and wore sunscreen and light-colored clothing.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the temperature in Philadelphia will reach a high of 92 degrees on Friday.