Some Evangelicals Pan Jesus’ Message as ‘Weak,’ ‘Liberal Talking Points,’ Ex Baptist Leader Claims
Russell Moore claims some church-goers told pastors and that Christ's admonition to turn the other cheek 'doesn't work anymore'
Jesus Christ’s teachings of peace and forgiveness are being dismissed by some U.S. evangelicals as “liberal talking points” that are “weak” and incompatible with modern life, a former top Southern Baptist leader claims.
Russell Moore, now editor-in-chief of the magazine "Christianity Today," declared a religious “crisis” over the critiques of basic Christian teaching during an interview with NPR.
Moore said that multiple pastors have recounted to him their experiences quoting the Sermon on the Mount — in which Jesus told his followers to turn the other cheek to enemies, rather than take an eye for an eye — only to be challenged by congregants.
"Where did you get those liberal talking points?" Moore quoted the skeptics as saying.
- NBC Denies Report Tina Fey Is in Talks to Take Over ‘Saturday Night Live’ From Lorne Michaels
- Tone-Deaf Evangelical Leader Says Anti-Abortion Push Needs ‘Testosterone’ Boost
- Key Iowa Evangelical Rips Trump, Hosts DeSantis for Church
- Aaron Rodgers’ New-Look Jets Sound Awfully Familiar
- Contextualizing Trump talking points: Immigration, crime, Mar-a-Lago and the 2020 election
- Jonah Hill’s Ex, Sarah Brady, Claims He Was ‘Emotionally Abusive’
“And what was alarming to me is that in most of these scenarios, when the pastor would say, ‘I'm literally quoting Jesus Christ,’ the response would not be, ‘I apologize,’” Moore told NPR’s All Things Considered program. “The response would be, ‘Yes, but that doesn't work anymore. That's weak.’”
That a foundational Christian tenet would be seen by some as antiquated signals a serious problem within the faith, Moore told NPR.
“[W]hen we get to the point where the teachings of Jesus himself are seen as subversive to us, then we're in a crisis,” he said.
Once a prominent figure within the Southern Baptist Convention, Moore said that he began to find himself on the outs among other religious leaders in 2016 after criticizing then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, who retains significant support among many evangelical Christians.
Moore resigned from the SBC’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission at the end of his term as its president in 2021.
A pervasive sense of division, according to Moore, has spread from society at large to religion.
“[A]lmost every part of American life is tribalized and factionalized,” he said.
“I don't think we fix it by fighting a war for the soul of evangelicalism,” he continued. “And that's one of the reasons why, when I'm talking to Christians who are concerned about this, my counsel is always ‘small and local.’ I think we have to do something different and show a different way.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews