Some Evangelicals Pan Jesus’ Message as ‘Weak,’ ‘Liberal Talking Points,’ Ex Baptist Leader Claims

Jesus Christ’s teachings of peace and forgiveness are being dismissed by some U.S. evangelicals as “liberal talking points” that are “weak” and incompatible with modern life, a former top Southern Baptist leader claims.

Russell Moore, now editor-in-chief of the magazine "Christianity Today," declared a religious “crisis” over the critiques of basic Christian teaching during an interview with NPR.

Moore said that multiple pastors have recounted to him their experiences quoting the Sermon on the Mount — in which Jesus told his followers to turn the other cheek to enemies, rather than take an eye for an eye — only to be challenged by congregants.

"Where did you get those liberal talking points?" Moore quoted the skeptics as saying.

“And what was alarming to me is that in most of these scenarios, when the pastor would say, ‘I'm literally quoting Jesus Christ,’ the response would not be, ‘I apologize,’” Moore told NPR’s All Things Considered program. “The response would be, ‘Yes, but that doesn't work anymore. That's weak.’”

People pray together during the 'Evangelicals for Trump' campaign event held at the King Jesus International Ministry as they await the arrival of President Donald Trump on January 03, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

That a foundational Christian tenet would be seen by some as antiquated signals a serious problem within the faith, Moore told NPR.

“[W]hen we get to the point where the teachings of Jesus himself are seen as subversive to us, then we're in a crisis,” he said.

Once a prominent figure within the Southern Baptist Convention, Moore said that he began to find himself on the outs among other religious leaders in 2016 after criticizing then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, who retains significant support among many evangelical Christians.

Moore resigned from the SBC’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission at the end of his term as its president in 2021.

A pervasive sense of division, according to Moore, has spread from society at large to religion.

Russell Moore, formerly a prominent figure within the Southern Baptist Convention, says that some evangelical Christians see Jesus' Sermon on the Mount as "liberal" and "weak." Courtesy of Russell Moore

“[A]lmost every part of American life is tribalized and factionalized,” he said.

“I don't think we fix it by fighting a war for the soul of evangelicalism,” he continued. “And that's one of the reasons why, when I'm talking to Christians who are concerned about this, my counsel is always ‘small and local.’ I think we have to do something different and show a different way.”