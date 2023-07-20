Soldier Who Ran To North Korea Became ‘Reckless’ Over The Death of His Cousin Before He Fled: Report

Pvt. Travis King was reportedly devastated over the death of his 7-year-old cousin in the months before he bolted over the border into North Korea.

Carl Gates is the brother of King’s mother, and his son, King’Nazir, died in February from a rare genetic disorder.

Gates said the soldier was upset that he couldn’t be there due to his military deployment. “When my son was on life support, and when my son passed away… Travis started [being] reckless [and] crazy when he knew my son was about to die,” Gates told The Daily Beast.

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into North Korea on July 18. US Army

“I know it was related to what he did.”

He told The Daily Beast that his nephew “loved and cherished” King’Nazir, and that King's mother kept him informed of his nephew's condition, but it seemed like King was "breaking down."

“Picture yourself being in the Army and your baby cousin from your favorite, my only child, he’s struggling and going through pain. And he’s crying like a baby, and now you’re in the service and you can’t do nothing about it. And then you’re crying like a baby,” Gates said.

King, 23, was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault.

He was released on July 10 and was being sent home Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service.

He was escorted as far as customs but left the airport before boarding his plane. He later joined a tour in Panmunjom that he had booked in advance and ran across the border.

A U.S. military official familiar with the investigation told The Messenger the U.S. military is looking into the possibility that the North Koreans had prior knowledge of his intention to cross the border. The U.S. military official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing investigations.

King is believed to have been held by the North Korean government, although the U.S. has had no communication with the communist state over his fate.