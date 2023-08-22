Soldier Stabbed at Virginia’s Langley-Eustis Air Force Base - The Messenger
Soldier Stabbed at Virginia’s Langley-Eustis Air Force Base

The unidentified soldier was taken to a local hospital

Jenna Sundel
A soldier was involved in a stabbing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.Screenshot from WAVY

A soldier was involved in a stabbing at the Air Base Wing of Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia on Monday.

A spokesperson for the base told local station WAVY that the unidentified soldier was being treated at a local hospital.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into this incident.

Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News was placed on lockdown Monday morning after receiving two stabbing victims.

Riverside said it went into lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and to “ensure the safety and security of our patients, team members and visitors.” The lockdown was lifted at 12:30 p.m.

No additional information was released.

