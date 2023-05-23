Soldier Missing from Texas Base Believed to Have ‘Willfully’ Left the Army
The search continues for Army Specialist Craig Chamberlain.
Officials believe missing Army Specialist Craig Chamberlain may have gone AWOL.
An official confirms in an email to The Messenger that it is believed Chamberlain "willfully" left the Army.
"Based on information discovered over the last several days, we now assess that Spc. Craig Chamberlain has willfully absented himself from the Army," read the email.
"Nevertheless, we continue to work with his unit, his family and friends in an extensive effort to locate him and ensure his safe return," the email added.
Chamberlain, 23, was assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas.
He was last reported seen leaving his home in Killeen, Texas, around 6 p.m. on May 15.
"His chain of command and his family have been unable to contact him since then", read a statement released Monday.
Chamberlain is white with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The missing soldier stands 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts.
Chamberlain's parents pleaded with their son to come home on Amarillo's KVII earlier this week.
"You know you have a huge support system here at home," his father Gorden said. "Nothing in this world could ever make us stop loving you."
An Army official did not reply to requests for comment.
Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is asked to call the Army's Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 600-3837 or the division's tip line at (254) 600-3837.
Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips here.
