Soldier Killed, 5 Injured in Tactical Vehicle Accident at Fort Bliss

A soldier was killed and five others were injured in an accident involving a military tactical vehicle at Fort Bliss in Texas.

The accident occurred about 9:30 in the morning Friday in a training area at the El Paso base, which is home to the 1st Armored Division.

Details of the accident were not released. The cause is under investigation.

The identities and the condition of the injured were not released.

The name of the soldier who was killed is being withheld until 24 hours after the next-of-kin was notified, the Army’s 1st Armored Division said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, senior commander of Fort Bliss and commander of the 1st Armored Division, said in a statement.