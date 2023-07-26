Softer Consumer Spending May Slow US Economic Growth More Than Expected - The Messenger
Softer Consumer Spending May Slow US Economic Growth More Than Expected

The Congressional Budget Office lowered its forecast for GDP growth

Helen Reis
Consumer spending is a key component of GDP.

The U.S. economy is so far proving to be much stronger than Congressional Budget Office analysts had expected, though growth over the next year and a half will likely slow more than they thought because of lagging consumer spending, the agency said Wednesday. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, the nation’s gross domestic product grew at an average annual rate of 1.9%, the CBO said — far better than the 0.2% decline it had projected in February — because of stronger-than-expected exports and residential investment. 

But looking ahead, higher borrowing costs will weigh on consumer spending more than anticipated. GDP will likely grow at a 0.4% pace in the second half of 2023, not the 0.9% the CBO had previously forecast. In 2024, the CBO now projects 1.5% growth, not 2.5%, and in 2025, 2.4% growth, not 2.6%. 

The CBO is a nonpartisan agency that supports Congress in making budget decisions. It periodically updates its economic forecasts.

Read More
