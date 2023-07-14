Sofia Haley Marks to Face Judge in Suspected OD Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

The woman charged in connection with the suspected drug overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson was set to be presented in Manhattan federal court Friday to face a judge.
Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested Thursday in a joint operation by the NYPD and federal authorities.
Investigators allegedly linked Marks to the July 2 death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, at his apartment in Manhattan’s Financial District.
The exact charges against Marks were not immediately specified, but were expected to be revealed during her Friday court appearance.
Officially, the investigation is ongoing, but Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, claimed in a recent Instagram post that her son was poisoned with fentanyl-laced drugs.
"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," the actor wrote on Instagram. "So for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever."
In a previous post first announcing his death, she wrote of her love for her late son.
"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she wrote. "You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now."
Robert De Niro and his family laid his grandson to rest in New York City on Saturday.
