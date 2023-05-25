Social Media Bridge Stunt Leaves Teenager Dead

A 17-year-old boy fell to his death while climbing a Los Angeles bridge, apparently for a social media stunt, according to police.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, slipped and fell from an arch on the Sixth Street Viaduct around 2 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The youth lost his footing “when climbing upon one of the arches, in order to post, apparently, a social media broadcast,” Police Chief Michel Moore said during a Tuesday meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

Moore did not specify the nature of the apparent stunt or the online platform the teen was believed to be using.

The 3,500-foot span, which crosses the Los Angeles River, opened in July 2022. Built at a cost of $588 million with a large array of lights and sweeping views of the city’s skyline, the bridge was designed to become a local landmark. It has already caught on as a go-to spot for movie shoots, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

But it’s also become a magnet for trouble despite being open less than a year.

In January, a man was fatally shot while filming a music video under the bridge, according to the Los Angeles Times. The bridge also has been repeatedly closed by police after it attracted street racing and dangerous motor-vehicle stunts that drew hundreds of onlookers.

It has been the scene of other social media videos, including one of a man getting a haircut while sitting in a barber chair in the middle of the lanes.

“Tragically we see that location, while it has spawned a great deal of pride in Los Angeles, it has also unfortunately served as a backdrop now for tragedies such as this,” Moore said of the bridge. “Our added patrols will continue at that location … to counter such reckless actions.”

