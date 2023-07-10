Sober Summer is Heating Up With a lot For Non-Drinkers to Toast

Now more than ever, US consumers are saying no to alcohol, and both drink companies and beverage directors want all customers to have plenty of options.

Between August 2021 and August 2022, the sales of non-alcoholic (n/a or non-alc) beverages in the US grew more than 20.6%, according to Nielsen. Breaking it down, n/a beer grew nearly 20%, n/a wine grew more than 23.2% and n/a spirits grew 88.4%.

In comparison, alcoholic beer sales fell 1.2% compared to the year prior, and wine fell 4.5%. Spirits sales increased by 0.3%.

Brands are noticing the shift and are responding with enthusiasm, capitalizing on the underdeveloped market space and embracing a growing sector of clientele.

Nearly all major U.S. beer companies have a n/a product in their lineup, from Pabst Blue Ribbon to Budweiser. For some, it’s their fastest-growing product.

“It’s been growing at double-digit growth year-over-year since we launched it,” Jonnie Cahill, Chief Marketing Officer at Heineken USA, told The Messenger. “And the category continues to expand.”

Cahill says yes, it’s been selling; but it’s also been great for customer relationships.

St. Agrestis, a Brooklyn-based distillery, has found massive success with its first non-alc product, Phony Negroni.

“I would be lying if I said it didn’t change our business overnight,” co-founder Louis Catizone told The Messenger in April. “It truly did.”

The drink is now available direct-to-consumer in 48 states.

While products are available on shelves, they’re also increasingly easy to find at bars and restaurants.

Catizone said the Phony Negroni is available at more than 400 bars and restaurants in New York, and around 1,500 nationwide.

“​We get a dozen inquiries a week from people at this point who want bring in the Phony Negroni to their bar in Minneapolis or in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, or in Austin, Texas,” he said.

Beverage directors are responding to demand by stocking non-alcoholic ready-to-drink products, but some are investing in their mocktail lists.

With summer comes office festivities and outdoor happy hours. Whether you’re new to a company or are trying to bond with your teammates, it’s nice to get out of the office and let your guard down a bit.

Barry Smyth, beverage director at New York’s Fraunces Tavern, told The Messenger they try to serve as many types of consumers as possible — he was excited to develop a non-alc program.

But, as Smyth said, a bar isn’t a non-profit organization, so their continuation to stock and offer n/a is a reflection of the sales they generate.

Offering n/a also keeps people in bars longer, according to HUSA, which is good for business.

“We knew from research that when people weren’t drinking, they left the environment earlier,” Cahill said. “Heineken Zero allowed them to stay.”

There’s still some resistance

Cahill says 0.0 gets pushback from bar owners who have a dated view of the non-alc category: they typically think it’s “dusty,” made up of “pretty average products” and consider it to be more about avoidance than indulgence.

Catizone has seen similar resistance from bar owners who think their clientele wouldn’t be interested. But he thinks that’s a misguided mindset.

“To be fair, I think, a lot of the time we forget who we're serving,” Smyth said. “I think we can get caught up in the day-to-day of running a bar, and we forget to actually ask our customers what they want to drink or if they want to drink something else.”

To clear the hurdles, Heineken started giving their product away for free. Cahill told The Messenger that the biggest key to 0.0’s early success was product sampling. Similarly, Catizone said St. Agrestis made a massive initial push with door-to-door sampling.

Catizone said if he runs into any resistance, it’s mostly because the establishment wants to make its own n/a beverages — not because they’re opposed to the concept.

Non-drinkers going to bars can set themselves up for success this summer and beyond

Whether you’re committed to living booze-free, playing around with sober curiosity or just trying to wake up without a hangover, there are a few ways you can plan for success at a gathering.

If you know where your group is headed in advance, call the establishment or look at their online menu. If you can’t find n/a options there, try sending a direct message via Instagram or sending an email.

Smyth says he’s seen an increasing amount of people own their sobriety and proudly sip on n/a drinks. But for anyone who’s not comfortable with that, there are ways to be discreet about your lack of consumption: it comes down to engaging with your server.

Smyth says that at a company happy hour, you’ll likely be seated at a table. But you could keep your consumption to yourself by ordering directly from your bartender.

Changing glassware is a subtle way to make your drink a bit more ambiguous. You could ask for a seltzer or soda in a Collins glass with a lemon; “that’s now a gin and tonic,” he said.

You can also remove the physical label of a n/a beer can by asking for it to be poured into a glass instead of served in a glass.