Human remains found at an abandoned property in Santa Monica, Calif., last month have been identified as those of Beau Mann, founder of the app Sober Grid, police said Monday.

Mann, 39, disappeared in late 2021.

Authorities learned April 25 of remains discovered at a property in the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a press release.

The Los Angeles County Coroner positively identified the remains on May 6. The coroner is still working to determine the cause of death, officials said.

"We hope you will take a moment to think about Beau today," Sober Grid wrote in an an Instagram post on Monday. "His bright smile and endless energy and compassion will be missed. While he is no longer with us, we know Beau’s spirit will live on in Sober Grid’s mission to help those in need."

Mann's remains were discovered approximately one mile from where he was dropped off by an Uber almost a year and a half ago, according to the company.

Mann was last seen alive on Nov. 30, 2021, police said.

That day, Mann was picked up by an Uber driver outside a 7-Eleven store not far from the Sober Grid's Los Angeles office, the company said.

He texted 911 while inside the vehicle and was dropped off in Santa Monica, but was never heard from again, according to Sober Grid.

Jason Abate, Mann's fiancé, told NBC4 Los Angeles, he last spoke to Mann the night before he disappeared.

While it was typical for Mann not to immediately respond to messages given his busy schedule, Abate began to worry after his messages no longer went through to Mann's phone after several days, the news station reported.

Mann was reported missing to Los Angeles police on Dec. 4, 2021.

Police initially investigated Mann's Uber trip but said investigators did not believe foul play was involved, NBC4 reported.

"He was just so wonderful," Abate told NBC4. "I never felt more love in my entire life than I did when I was with Beau."

According to Sober Grid, Mann created the app in 2015 to provide an online, worldwide community for people in addiction recovery.

Sober Grid users are able to access telehealth peer-coaching support to around the clock, the company's website states.

"Simply put – Beau was our light," the company wrote on Instagram. "After an experience in his early years with drugs and addiction, he turned his focus and passion towards helping others."

Santa Monica Police are asking anyone with information about Mann's disappearance or death to call or email Det. Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2256 or Ismael.tavera@santamonica.gov, or call 310-458-8427.