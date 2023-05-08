The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Soaring Pasta Prices Prompt Italy to Declare Crisis

    Supply chain disruptions and increased costs contribute to soaring pasta prices.

    Nick Gallagher
    Source: Christian Cable, Flickr

    The Italian government is set to convene this week to discuss the escalating pasta prices, which have surged to nearly double the country's inflation rate, according to Reuters.

    In April, pasta prices increased by 16.3% compared to the previous year, while the inflation rate stood at 8.8%.

    The significant rise in prices is attributed to ongoing supply chain issues, as well as increased energy and wheat costs in recent years.

    However, agricultural groups are seeking further clarification on the current spike in prices, especially since the cost of durum wheat—a primary pasta ingredient—has decreased by around a third over the past year.

    Pasta is a key component in many of Italy's most beloved dishes, with approximately one-quarter of Italians consuming it at least once daily.

