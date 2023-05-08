Soaring Pasta Prices Prompt Italy to Declare Crisis

The Italian government is set to convene this week to discuss the escalating pasta prices, which have surged to nearly double the country's inflation rate, according to Reuters.
In April, pasta prices increased by 16.3% compared to the previous year, while the inflation rate stood at 8.8%.
The significant rise in prices is attributed to ongoing supply chain issues, as well as increased energy and wheat costs in recent years.
However, agricultural groups are seeking further clarification on the current spike in prices, especially since the cost of durum wheat—a primary pasta ingredient—has decreased by around a third over the past year.
Pasta is a key component in many of Italy's most beloved dishes, with approximately one-quarter of Italians consuming it at least once daily.
