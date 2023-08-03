‘So Much Anger’: Ohio Dad Accused of Killing 3 Sons ‘Had a Short Fuse,’ Friends Say (Exclusive)

Chad Doerman is accused of doing the unthinkable.

Police say the Ohio dad, 32, killed his three sons — ages 3, 4 and 7 — during an execution-style shooting that he planned for nearly eight months.

On June 15, authorities allege Doerman shot Clayton, Hunter and Chase at point-blank range in front of his wife and her daughter, who survived the rampage.

Doerman has been indicted on 21 charges: nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond in an Ohio jail.

As Doerman's family struggles to make sense of the murders, his friends in Clermont County, Ohio, are remembering him as an engaged father but an intense man with a short temper.

Chad Doerman was arrested after deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Monroe Township, Ohio, on June 15. Clermont County Sheriff's Office

"He is a nice guy most of the time," Jeff Schuster, who occasionally visited Doerman in his Monroe Township home, tells The Messenger. "Very likable. But he had a short fuse, like a bomb ready to explode."

Another friend agrees, recalling a time that Doerman nearly got into a fistfight over a parking space.

"There was so much anger there," says Brian Lee Duffy, who has known Doerman for 15 years. "I don't know where it came from, because he really seemed to have a good life."

Chad Doerman, an Ohio father of four, is accused of shooting his three young sons execution-style. Chad Doerman/facebook

The Messenger has reviewed a "Bill of Particulars" filed by authorities last month, which describes a chilling narrative of the alleged triple murder that authorities say Doerman began planning in late 2022.

"The defendant gave a statement during an audio and video recorded interview, during which he admitted to having been thinking about shooting his sons since October," the document states.

Authorities arrived on the scene on June 15 and arrested Doerman without incident. He was calm and composed as he was taken into custody, according to the document.

Chad Doerman, 32, was arrested June 15 after he was accused of killing his three young sons outside their home. Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office provided The Messenger with several videos from inside the jail, where Doerman was strip searched and booked.

At one point, he banged his head repeatedly against a wall.

Authorities have not released a motive in the case. An attorney for Doerman did not return The Messenger's call for comment.

The Doerman family home in New Richmond, Ohio. Clermont County Tax Assessor

Family members declined the Messenger's interview request as they continue to grieve the loss of the children.

As the case against Doerman moves forward, those who knew Doerman are wondering how this could have happened.

Clayton, Hunter and Chase Doerman died June 15 during a shooting at their Ohio home. Their father, Chad Doerman, is accused of killing the boys. Courtesy of the Doerman Family

"I thought he was a great Dad," says Duffy. "He was always taking his kids to do fun things. I just keep wondering what could have gone wrong."