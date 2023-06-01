Snow-Covered Antarctica-Area Volcano Caught on Satellite Spewing Lava

A volcano on a remote, snow-covered island has been photographed spewing lava.
The active volcano is on Heard Island and called Big Ben, in Australian territory just outside of the Antarctic Circle. The mostly stark white side of Mawson’s Peak was captured with a streak of bright yellow lava flowing down the side on May 25, thanks to satellite images taken by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite.
This is not the first time the volcano has erupted. The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program has reports of eruptions of the volcano on Heard Island date back to the early 1900s. There have been at least four eruptions since 2000, and this latest spew is part of an ongoing eruption that began just over a decade ago.
- Scientists Find Earth-Sized Planet That May Be Covered in Volcanoes
- Hawaii’s chill volcano Mauna Loa and its feisty neighbor Kilauea have quite a bit in common
- Popocatépetl Volcano Eruption Leaves Millions At Risk of Evacuation
- Japan on Missile Defense Alert as North Korea Prepares for Satellite Launch
- World in Photos: Mauna Loa erupts into a magnificent show after a four-decadelong rest
“This volcano has been erupting since the beginning of the 20th century. What’s happening is quite normal and is generating lava flows,” Volcanologist and Associate Professor at the University of Queensland Terese Ubide told the Guardian. The volcano is situated in the middle of a tectonic plate, rather than in between two, and is know as an intraplate volcano, said.
A “hotspot” in the Earth causes intraplate volcanos to spew, and are not as explosive as other volcanoes, Ubide told the Guardian. The volcano is nearly 1,700 feet taller than Mount Kosciuszko, Australia’s tallest peak on its mainland.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jamie Dimon Testified He Had Little Knowledge of Epstein Concerns at JPMorgan: TranscriptNews
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews