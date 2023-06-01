The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Snow-Covered Antarctica-Area Volcano Caught on Satellite Spewing Lava

    The volcano has been experiencing an ongoing eruption for over 10 years

    Monique Merrill
    Copernicus/Sentinel Hub/Pierre Markuse

    A volcano on a remote, snow-covered island has been photographed spewing lava.

    The active volcano is on Heard Island and called Big Ben, in Australian territory just outside of the Antarctic Circle. The mostly stark white side of Mawson’s Peak was captured with a streak of bright yellow lava flowing down the side on May 25, thanks to satellite images taken by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite.

    This is not the first time the volcano has erupted. The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program has reports of eruptions of the volcano on Heard Island date back to the early 1900s. There have been at least four eruptions since 2000, and this latest spew is part of an ongoing eruption that began just over a decade ago.

    “This volcano has been erupting since the beginning of the 20th century. What’s happening is quite normal and is generating lava flows,” Volcanologist and Associate Professor at the University of Queensland Terese Ubide told the Guardian. The volcano is situated in the middle of a tectonic plate, rather than in between two, and is know as an intraplate volcano, said.

    A “hotspot” in the Earth causes intraplate volcanos to spew, and are not as explosive as other volcanoes, Ubide told the Guardian. The volcano is nearly 1,700 feet taller than Mount Kosciuszko, Australia’s tallest peak on its mainland.

