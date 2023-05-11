Snapchat star uses AI to date thousands of men for $1 per minute

Caryn Marjorie, a Snapchat influencer with a following of 1.8 million, recently launched an AI version of herself, CarynAI. It offers users the opportunity to have individual conversations with the AI 'girlfriend'—for just $1 per minute, Fortune reported.

CarynAI, modeled after Marjorie's voice and personality, is the result of cutting-edge AI technology and countless hours of recorded conversations. Marjorie partnered with AI company Forever Voices to create CarynAI and capture her likeness, while the conversations are powered by ChatGPT.

CarynAI caters to those seeking virtual companionship, from sharing future plans to discussing intimate feelings. Marjorie told Fortune that CarynAI fills the gap in her interactions with her extensive audience, making personal connection possible on a scale previously unimaginable.

Previously available only to a select group during its invite-only beta testing on the Telegram app, CarynAI is set to launch publicly soon. Marjorie has said plans to promote the virtual girlfriend across her social media channels, reaching millions of followers.

Even during its beta phase, CarynAI has shown promising financial results, generating $71,610 from primarily male users. This success has sparked Marjorie's interest in expanding her career as an influencer through AI.

Despite potential security concerns associated with an AI bot forming intimate relationships with thousands of users, Marjorie remains optimistic. The influencer even anticipates that her AI could generate $5 million per month if a significant portion of her Snapchat followers become regular CarynAI subscribers.