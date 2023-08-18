Snakes ‘Up to a Few Feet Long’ Infest Wisconsin Hotel’s Pool, Hot Tub

A hotel in Wisconsin has somewhat become a resort destination for nearby snakes. They’ve been caught in the swimming pool, hot tub, loitering in hallways and even slithering underneath doors to guest rooms.

Hotel staffers treat it as normal. But at least one guest sees it as a good reason to choose a different accommodation in the future.

Michelle Griese said she stayed at the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson in Germantown, Wisconsin quite often while visiting her boyfriend’s mother. As Griese was taking her 4-year-old child to the swimming pool around 8:30 p.m. last Saturday, a pair of guests stopped her to warn them of snakes that had just been pulled from the pool.

Griese and her son had to see it for themselves. Instead, they saw a snake in the hotel’s hot tub.

While headed back to their room, they saw another snake in the hallway, which quickly departed into a first-floor room — underneath the door.

She called the front desk, hoping a maintenance person or animal control officer would remove them. A hotel staff member, instead, came to remove the snake and retrieve it from the room before tossing it out the back door of the hotel. Griese said she was told that this was the normal procedure there.

"This is an ongoing issue, and they're continually removing these snakes, or attempting to remove them, and not doing a great job because they're not taking them very far away," Griese told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "They're just putting them right outside the door, and they're just slithering back in."

The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department’s report on the incident states that the snakes are believed to be northern water snakes from wetlands somewhere behind the hotel. The snakes range in size from “less than a foot” to “up to a few feet long,” the department said.

A health department inspection of the pool area and pump room resulted in zero snakes found, but they did find a snake skin in the area.

Choice Hotels, which owns the hotel in Germantown, directed all questions to the operators of the hotel, which is independently owned. The hotel released a statement on Thursday.

"While this is certainly an unfortunate occurrence, it was an isolated event. ... We also want the public to know that it is our understanding the species of the snake(s), represented no imminent danger or threat of harm to our guests. As stated in the public Washington County Health Department report, it is believed the snake(s) entered our pool area through a set of Emergency Doors that had been propped open by a guest.

"We have taken additional operational steps in an effort to reduce the likelihood of a similar incident in the future. Since Saturday 8/12/23, we have had no snake-related incidents within our building."

Griese said that neither she nor her family will stay in the hotel again. She claimed that while trying to get a refund for her stay, she was offered 50 percent back on her night, which reportedly cost $225.