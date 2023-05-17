The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Snake Causes Power Outage Affecting Thousands in Austin

    16,000 people lost power due to a snake in Austin Energy substation.

    Published
    Blake Harper
    Getty / Aitor Diago

    Austin Energy has attributed a recent power outage, which left thousands without electricity, to an unexpected culprit: a snake that slithered its way into a substation.

    Matt Mitchell, a spokesperson for Austin Energy, clarified to CBS Austin that the incident wasn't due to infrastructure or grid failure, but to a piece of wildlife "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

    The snake managed to infiltrate one of Austin Energy's substations, inadvertently disabling several circuits in the process. The resulting outage impacted up to 16,000 people at its peak.

    "Given Austin Energy's vast 400 square mile service territory, wildlife can unfortunately be a significant factor in power outages," Mitchell explained.

    As a preventive measure, Austin Energy is considering the installation of electric snake fences around substations, albeit without high voltage, to discourage similar wildlife intrusions in the future.

