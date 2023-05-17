Austin Energy has attributed a recent power outage, which left thousands without electricity, to an unexpected culprit: a snake that slithered its way into a substation.

Matt Mitchell, a spokesperson for Austin Energy, clarified to CBS Austin that the incident wasn't due to infrastructure or grid failure, but to a piece of wildlife "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The snake managed to infiltrate one of Austin Energy's substations, inadvertently disabling several circuits in the process. The resulting outage impacted up to 16,000 people at its peak.

"Given Austin Energy's vast 400 square mile service territory, wildlife can unfortunately be a significant factor in power outages," Mitchell explained.

As a preventive measure, Austin Energy is considering the installation of electric snake fences around substations, albeit without high voltage, to discourage similar wildlife intrusions in the future.