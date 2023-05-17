Austin Energy has attributed a recent power outage, which left thousands without electricity, to an unexpected culprit: a snake that slithered its way into a substation.
Matt Mitchell, a spokesperson for Austin Energy, clarified to CBS Austin that the incident wasn't due to infrastructure or grid failure, but to a piece of wildlife "in the wrong place at the wrong time."
The snake managed to infiltrate one of Austin Energy's substations, inadvertently disabling several circuits in the process. The resulting outage impacted up to 16,000 people at its peak.
"Given Austin Energy's vast 400 square mile service territory, wildlife can unfortunately be a significant factor in power outages," Mitchell explained.
- Police Buried Failed Mental Health Test by ‘Catfish’ Cop Who Killed 3, Lawyers Allege
- NASA Unveils Robot Snake That Will Explore Other Planets
- Joy-Anna Duggar Welcomes Baby No. 3 with Austin Forsyth
- Post Malone Announces New Self-Titled Album ‘Austin’
- McConnell Won’t Back Senator’s Blockade of Nominees Over Abortion Policy
As a preventive measure, Austin Energy is considering the installation of electric snake fences around substations, albeit without high voltage, to discourage similar wildlife intrusions in the future.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews