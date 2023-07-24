Where's Samuel L. Jackson when you need him?

Passengers on a train in England Saturday were sent into a panic when a corn snake was spotted onboard the Northern Rail from Skipton to Leeds.

Fortunately, corn snakes are non-venomous but that didn't stop a good chunk of the passengers from switching carriages to avoid the slithering menace.

The snake, which has since been named Noodles, was rounded up by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals once the train reached Leeds.

Noodles is now being cared for by a specialist at Reptilia in Ossett, Wakefield.

"It's in really good health, so it was obviously looked after well before either it was lost or dumped somewhere," Megan Sykes, a manager at the reptile specialist, told the BBC.

"It's a lovely snake, it's not showing any signs of aggression at all — it'd be more scared of the people on the train."

Jackson starred in the 2006 action thriller "Snakes on a Plane," as an FBI agent trying to transport a key witness against a mob boss on a Honolulu to Los Angeles plane full of slithering, venomous biters.

His profanity-laced tag line in the film was, "I've had it with these motherf---- snakes on this motherf---- plane."

What remains unclear is how Noodles actually ended up on the train in the first place, as nobody has come forward as its owner. If Noodles is not claimed, it will be placed in a new home.