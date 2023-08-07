Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by Hawk - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by Hawk

Peggy Jones said the hawk must have come down on her at least four times in an effort to catch the snake

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Texas woman's arm became a serving tray for a hungry hawk, after a snake fell out of the sky and onto her while she was doing some routine yard work.

In an unlikely sequence of events, a snake fell onto the woman and then all of a sudden the situation became even more chaotic when a hawk swooped down to grab an easy snack.

Peggy Jones of Silsbee, Texas, had been mowing her lawn on a tractor when the snake fell on her and wrapped around her arm, NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reported.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” Jones said. “I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus.’’

Jones said the hawk was trying to get the snake, and she was yelling so loud that her husband came outside to see what was going on.

Read More

“I was yelling and screaming. He didn’t know what I was saying. I thought I was bit by a snake,” Jones said.

Burmese Python
Peggy Jones said the hawk must have come down on her at least four times in an effort to catch the snakeDan Kitwood/Getty Images

After what Jones believes were four attempts to get the snake, the hawk finally caught it and flew off. 

Her husband took her to the emergency room. Graphic photos shared with KPRC-TV show deep cuts and bruises all over Jones’ right arm. 

“I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this!” she said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.