Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by Hawk

A Texas woman's arm became a serving tray for a hungry hawk, after a snake fell out of the sky and onto her while she was doing some routine yard work.



In an unlikely sequence of events, a snake fell onto the woman and then all of a sudden the situation became even more chaotic when a hawk swooped down to grab an easy snack.

Peggy Jones of Silsbee, Texas, had been mowing her lawn on a tractor when the snake fell on her and wrapped around her arm, NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reported.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” Jones said. “I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus.’’

Jones said the hawk was trying to get the snake, and she was yelling so loud that her husband came outside to see what was going on.

“I was yelling and screaming. He didn’t know what I was saying. I thought I was bit by a snake,” Jones said.

Peggy Jones said the hawk must have come down on her at least four times in an effort to catch the snake Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

After what Jones believes were four attempts to get the snake, the hawk finally caught it and flew off.

Her husband took her to the emergency room. Graphic photos shared with KPRC-TV show deep cuts and bruises all over Jones’ right arm.

“I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this!” she said.



