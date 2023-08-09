Snake Dies After Failed Attempt at Eating Porcupine

A snake was found dead in Israel this week after it tried to eat a porcupine and died trying.

The large, lifeless body of the black snake was found near a dog park in Shoham with the porcupine, which also died, still stuck halfway in its mouth.

"From an analysis of the situation, it can be assumed that the snake tried to devour the porcupine and as soon as it decided to abandon its unusual meal, it realized the magnitude of its mistake," Aviad Bar, a reptile ecologist with the Nature and Parks Authority, told JPost.

A snake was found dead with a porcupine in its mouth Israel Parks & Nature Authority

Bar went to the park after the porcupine-eating snake was reported and identified it as a non-venomous member of the black whip snake species, along with providing a breakdown of how exactly the snake and porcupine both met their demise.

“The one-way direction of the porcupine's quills did not allow the snake to spit out the porcupine and in the end, both the porcupine and the snake met their deaths in the tragic encounter," Bar explained.