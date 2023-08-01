‘Smoke-nado’ Caught on Video During Fire in Arizona

Converging winds during a Sunday night fire made for an unusual weather phenomenon in Arizona, creating an eye-popping whirlwind caught on video.
According to the National Weather Service, a fire at a tree farm west of Maricopa and winds from a nearby thunderstorm helped create a "smoke-nado," as seen on a video shared by Ben McMillan, a correspondent for "Weather Nation," on Twitter Monday.
The fire broke around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a lightning strike at Thunderbird Farms, 12 News reported.
Thunderbird Fire Chief Allen Allcot told the station firefighters were treating the blaze like a hay fire, and crews expected to have the fire out within the next two weeks.
There are homes and another tree farm west of the blaze, but they were not under threat of the flames as of Monday, Allcot told the outlet.
The fire was the tree farm's second in the past few years, Allcot said.
Typical tornados form during thunderstorms, when the warm humid air inside thunderclouds is met with falling cool air outside, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
"These conditions can cause spinning air currents inside the cloud," the NOAA said. "Although the spinning currents start out horizontal, they can turn vertical and drop down from the cloud--becoming a tornado."
