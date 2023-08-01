‘Smoke-nado’ Caught on Video During Fire in Arizona - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

‘Smoke-nado’ Caught on Video During Fire in Arizona

Winds from a nearby thunderstorm and a fire at a tree farm provided unique conditions of the strange phenomenon

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A “smoke-nado” located near the Tree Farm Fire near Maricopa, Arizona. Weather Live TV/Twitter

Converging winds during a Sunday night fire made for an unusual weather phenomenon in Arizona, creating an eye-popping whirlwind caught on video.

According to the National Weather Service, a fire at a tree farm west of Maricopa and winds from a nearby thunderstorm helped create a "smoke-nado," as seen on a video shared by Ben McMillan, a correspondent for "Weather Nation," on Twitter Monday.

The fire broke around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a lightning strike at Thunderbird Farms, 12 News reported.

Read More

Thunderbird Fire Chief Allen Allcot told the station firefighters were treating the blaze like a hay fire, and crews expected to have the fire out within the next two weeks.

There are homes and another tree farm west of the blaze, but they were not under threat of the flames as of Monday, Allcot told the outlet.

The fire was the tree farm's second in the past few years, Allcot said.

Typical tornados form during thunderstorms, when the warm humid air inside thunderclouds is met with falling cool air outside, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"These conditions can cause spinning air currents inside the cloud," the NOAA said. "Although the spinning currents start out horizontal, they can turn vertical and drop down from the cloud--becoming a tornado."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.