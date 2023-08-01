Smash and Grab Robbers Empty California Jewelry Store of $1M in Merchandise
Suspects used a sledgehammer to break glass cases, scooping up the jewels into trash cans
A group of thieves managed to make off with $1 million worth of goods from a jewelry store in California, in the second robbery of its kind in Irvine in two weeks.
The Mercury News reported that one man entered Jewels by Alan, in the Park Place shopping center, and smashed a showcase before two other suspects entered.
The owner, business partner, sales associate and two customers were in the store at the time on Monday lunchtime.
Suspects broke other cases with a sledgehammer, the business partner told the Mercury News, before scooping up jewelry into trash cans.
- Trio of Well-Dressed Robbers Knock Off Paris Jewelry Store in Broad Daylight, Walk Out With Millions in Goods
- Grab and Go: Armed Robbers Hold Up 5 Different 7-Eleven Stores in LA in 1 Night
- New Video Shows Aftermath of Unsolved Brink’s Truck Jewelry Heist
- Lululemon CEO Defends Firing Employees Who Confronted Shoplifters: ‘It’s Just Merchandise’
- Target Is Pulling Some LGBTQ Pride Month Merchandise From Stores After Backlash
“The sound of (the glass breaking) echoed so loudly, it really sounded like a gunshot,” the owner’s business partner told the local paper.
Irvine Police Department confirmed the details to The Messenger, adding that suspects fled in an unknown vehicle towards Jamboree.
Within the past two weeks, another jewelry store was robbed in the town, with around $55,000 of goods taken. Police had arrested a 21-year-old Moreno Valley man and two juveniles in connection with this incident.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness