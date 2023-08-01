Smash and Grab Robbers Empty California Jewelry Store of $1M in Merchandise

A group of thieves managed to make off with $1 million worth of goods from a jewelry store in California, in the second robbery of its kind in Irvine in two weeks.

The Mercury News reported that one man entered Jewels by Alan, in the Park Place shopping center, and smashed a showcase before two other suspects entered.

The owner, business partner, sales associate and two customers were in the store at the time on Monday lunchtime.

Suspects broke other cases with a sledgehammer, the business partner told the Mercury News, before scooping up jewelry into trash cans.

“The sound of (the glass breaking) echoed so loudly, it really sounded like a gunshot,” the owner’s business partner told the local paper.

Irvine, CA has seen two jewelry store robberies in two weeks Getty Images

Irvine Police Department confirmed the details to The Messenger, adding that suspects fled in an unknown vehicle towards Jamboree.

Within the past two weeks, another jewelry store was robbed in the town, with around $55,000 of goods taken. Police had arrested a 21-year-old Moreno Valley man and two juveniles in connection with this incident.