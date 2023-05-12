Small Cars’ Rear Safety Features May Not Protect Passengers as Well as Front Seat Features, Report

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has released recent test results that indicate safety features in smaller vehicles may not protect rear-seat passengers to the same extent as those sitting in the front seat. As a result, the IIHS is likely to petition automakers to implement new rear-seat safety mechanisms that would match those of front seats, especially as bulkier models begin to hit the road.

In its tests of 2023 models from Nissan, Kia, Subaru, and other popular brands, the IIHS found that the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla earned an "acceptable" rating, but none received a "good" rating. All others were rated "poor."

Rear-seat passengers were once considered safer than their front-seat counterparts, in part because the front seat shielded them from direct hits during head-on collisions. However, that trend shifted in 2007, according to The Car Connection. The IIHS now finds that fatalities are 46% more likely for belted rear-seat occupants.

The IIHS explained in its press release that rear seats didn't become more dangerous. Instead, engineers built new features into front seats, including advanced airbag systems that helped protect drivers and front-seat passengers from serious harm.

Meanwhile, those in the back seat can be "submarined" — when the seatbelt strap along their lap slides up into their abdomen, leading to internal injury. However, the IIHS still considers the back seat safer for young children, since airbags can injure them.

The IIHS's findings highlight the need for automakers to prioritize the safety of all passengers, not just those in the front seat.