The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Small Cars’ Rear Safety Features May Not Protect Passengers as Well as Front Seat Features, Report

    No small car receives "Good" rating.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Insurance Institute for Highway Safety/Getty Images

    The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has released recent test results that indicate safety features in smaller vehicles may not protect rear-seat passengers to the same extent as those sitting in the front seat. As a result, the IIHS is likely to petition automakers to implement new rear-seat safety mechanisms that would match those of front seats, especially as bulkier models begin to hit the road.

    In its tests of 2023 models from Nissan, Kia, Subaru, and other popular brands, the IIHS found that the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla earned an "acceptable" rating, but none received a "good" rating. All others were rated "poor."

    Rear-seat passengers were once considered safer than their front-seat counterparts, in part because the front seat shielded them from direct hits during head-on collisions. However, that trend shifted in 2007, according to The Car Connection. The IIHS now finds that fatalities are 46% more likely for belted rear-seat occupants.

    Read More

    The IIHS explained in its press release that rear seats didn't become more dangerous. Instead, engineers built new features into front seats, including advanced airbag systems that helped protect drivers and front-seat passengers from serious harm.

    Meanwhile, those in the back seat can be "submarined" — when the seatbelt strap along their lap slides up into their abdomen, leading to internal injury. However, the IIHS still considers the back seat safer for young children, since airbags can injure them.

    The IIHS's findings highlight the need for automakers to prioritize the safety of all passengers, not just those in the front seat.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.