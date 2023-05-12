The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sleep Apnea Linked to Brain Damage in Older Adults: Study

    The study looked at 140 people with obstructive sleep apnea around the age of 73.

    Monique Merrill
    Евгения Матвеец/Getty Images

    Severe sleep apnea has been linked with a higher risk of brain damage, dementia and strokes, researchers published in the journal Neurology.

    Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes people to stop breathing while they sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic. Obstructive sleep apnea can impact the amount of air a person receives while sleeping and cause them to choke or gasp and disrupt deep sleep phases.

    The study looked at 140 people with obstructive sleep apnea around the age of 73. None of the participants had cognitive impairments, and all had been given MRI scans. Of the participants, ​​34% had mild, 32% had moderate and 34% had severe sleep apnea.

    People with severe sleep apnea had a “higher volume of white matter hyperintensities” than their counterparts with mild or moderate sleep apnea, the study said. White matter hyperintensities are small lesions in the brain that can be viewed in an MRI and are associated with cognitive decline, according to neurologists at Columbia University.

    “Finding that severe sleep apnea and a reduction in slow-wave sleep are associated with these biomarkers is important since there is no treatment for these changes in the brain, so we need to find ways to prevent them from happening or getting worse,” study author Diego Z. Carvalho told the American Academy of Neurology.

    Carvalho also told the American Academy of Neurology that more research is needed to figure out if sleep apnea is the root cause behind the brain biomarkers, or if it is the other way around.

    “We also need to look at whether strategies to improve sleep quality or treatment of sleep apnea can affect the trajectory of these biomarkers,” Carvalho told the academy.

