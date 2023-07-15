Skiplagged Exec Calls Airline’s Flight Canceling Dust-up ‘Sad State of Affairs’ - The Messenger
Skiplagged Exec Calls Airline’s Flight Canceling Dust-up ‘Sad State of Affairs’

Dan Gellert, COO of the cost-saving travel site, speaks out on a recent incident involving a teenager and his American Airlines flight

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Daniel Gellert,COO at Skiplagged, said travelers have every right to use his find deals.LinkedIn

American Airlines' decision to kick a teenager off his flight for booking a ticket with Skiplagged is a bad look for the airline industry, according to an executive with the cost-saving travel site.

American made headlines this week when it canceled the flight of 17-year-old Logan Parsons, who purchased a flight from Gainesville, Fla., to New York City with a layover in Charlotte, N.C.

Parsons never planned to go to New York City, however, and used Skiplagged instead to find a deal to Charlotte.

American said booking a connecting flight with no plans to reach the final destination violates its policy.

“It's a sad state of affairs that American, with all of the challenges that the airline industry gives you as consumers, especially with summer travel and delays and everything like that, that this is what they are focused on,” Dan Gellert, the Chief Operating Officer of Skiplagged, tells The Messenger.

The site takes advantage of a quirk in airline ticket pricing: the cost of a connecting flight through a hub city is often less than a flight to the hub city itself.

American Airlines — which has not returned The Messenger's request for comment — is among the many carriers trying to crack down on Skiplagged. 

“I really just wish American Airlines instead was focusing on how do we make summer travel as easy as possible for the American consumers,” Gellert adds. 

The executive says people turn to his website because "their backs are up against a wall."

"They want to fly from Miami to Charlotte — and American wants to charge them $800 for a one-way ticket to get there, whereas a ticket from Miami to JFK with a layover in Charlotte costs $300," Gellert explains.

"And obviously from a logic perspective, that makes absolutely no sense. But the reality is American has a monopoly in an airport like Charlotte."

Gellert sees nothing wrong with travelers using his site to find deals because, as taxpayers, passengers have bailed out the airlines multiple times, like during the Covid-19 pandemic or in the aftermath of 9/11. 

"We're also paying taxes to support the infrastructure on which American relies,” including airports themselves and air traffic control, he continues. 

Skiplagged, he says, exists only to help travelers money.

“I just wish that the U.S. government or that somebody was really standing up for the consumer,” Gellert adds.

