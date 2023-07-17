Skin Peeling Off, ‘Fried’ Brain and Severe Burns Common in Brutal Phoenix Heat

A man was found near death in the Phoenix heat with a firefighter reportedly referring to his brain as “fried” as a deadly heat wave continues across the Southwest.

The man was unconscious when firefighters arrived Wednesday.

There were burns across his body, his skin was coming off and his internal temperature was 107 degrees, according to a Washington Post report.

“Basically, his brain was fried,” said firefighter Brandon Kanae, told the paper.

Witnesses reportedly said the man had been acting odd, slamming his head into the side of a truck before falling unconscious.

It is the most dramatic of heat-related health issues in the city. More common are people suffering burns from hot sidewalks, metal seatbelts, and railings.

Hospitals are treating patients whose temperatures are running as much as 10 degrees above normal, according to the Post.

There were reportedly 10 patients with contact burns serious enough to require hospitalization this past week.

Summer heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The numbers have skyrocketed in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, over the past decade.

In 2013, there were 75 heat-related deaths in the county. Last year, there were 425.

County epidemiologist Aaron Gettel said warning signs for heat illness include stopping sweating, developing hot dry skin, a rapid heart rate or becoming confused.

“Heat is a major public health concern in Maricopa County,” Gettel says.

Temperatures in Phoenix hit 114 F on Sunday, the 17th consecutive day of 110 degrees or higher.

The record is 18 days, set in June 1974. Phoenix is on track to break that record on Tuesday, said Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The current Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Wednesday in Maricopa County.

A blistering stretch of hot weather has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning.