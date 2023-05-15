Six Shot at Intersection Where Mass Shooting Unfolded Last Year

A weekend street party ended in gunfire at a suburban Indianapolis intersection that was the site of a deadly mass shooting last summer.
The shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning injured six people, including a 14-year old boy, according to FOX 59 Indianapolis.
The gunfire was the culmination of a street party attended by about 300 young people, the Fox station reported.
Local residents and business owners said the area is notorious for gun violence, especially in the warmer months when young people congregate outside bars and nightclubs.
"I feel the police should be able to stop if they see somebody walking down the street and they look like they’re 10, 13 years old with extended clips hanging out their pockets,” the owner of one nightclub told the Fox station.
Authorities told the station that witnesses were not cooperating. Investigators were combing through pole-mounted cameras and “Facetime posts” for leads.
