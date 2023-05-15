The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Six Shot at Intersection Where Mass Shooting Unfolded Last Year

    Victims of the early Sunday morning gunfire after a street party included a 14-year old boy.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Mykola Romanovskyy/Getty

    A weekend street party ended in gunfire at a suburban Indianapolis intersection that was the site of a deadly mass shooting last summer.

    The shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning injured six people, including a 14-year old boy, according to FOX 59 Indianapolis.

    The gunfire was the culmination of a street party attended by about 300 young people, the Fox station reported.

    Local residents and business owners said the area is notorious for gun violence, especially in the warmer months when young people congregate outside bars and nightclubs.

    Read More

    "I feel the police should be able to stop if they see somebody walking down the street and they look like they’re 10, 13 years old with extended clips hanging out their pockets,” the owner of one nightclub told the Fox station. 

    Authorities told the station that witnesses were not cooperating. Investigators were combing through pole-mounted cameras and “Facetime posts” for leads.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.