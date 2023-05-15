The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Six Missing in Chinese Operated Tibet Copper Mine

    The situation involved a fallen lift cage inside the mine, said China's Zijin Mining Group Co.

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    A search and rescue team is looking for six people reported missing following an accident at a Tibet copper mine operated by China's Zijin Mining Group Co., the company said Monday.

    In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company said it lost contact with the six workers, who are employees of its subcontractor, Fujian Xingwanxiang Construction Group Co., Ltd., when a lift cage fell on Sunday.

    The incident happened as crews constructed shafts for the Julong Copper and Polymetallic Mine's open-pit mine drainage system project, the company said.

    "Up to now, search and rescue operations for the missing personnel are underway in full force," the statement said.

    Production at the mine has been suspended, according to Zijin Mining Group Co. The cause of the incident remained under investigation on Monday.

    The mine is one of three where the company holds minings rights. In 2021, the Julong Copper Mine was expected to produce 160,000 metric tons of mined copper.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

