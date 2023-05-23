Six Kids Rescued from Hot Car in Chicago Suburb
The six children were allegedly left in the hot car by their father for an hour.
Six children, including one as young as 18 months old, were hospitalized Monday after they were allegedly left in a locked, hot car for an hour in a Chicago suburb.
Their father, who has not been publicly identified, was charged with six counts of misdemeanor child endangerment, ABC 7 Chicago reported.
Melissa Compton, property manager for the Park Colony apartment complex in Des Plaines, Illinois, told the news station a tenant alerted her to a van in the parking lot with six children inside it.
Compton said she did not see water or food inside the vehicle, and the kids were crying. She called 911, according to the outlet.
"They were all crying. 911 could barely hear me," Compton, told ABC 7. "The operator was getting mad at me because she couldn't hear me."
The North Maine Fire Protection District confirmed to the station crews were called for a well-being check at the residential development on Lincoln Drive around 12:35 p.m.
The six children were brought to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment, according to ABC 7.
The Cook County Sheriff's Office told the outlet the children were aged 7, 6, 5, 4, 3 and 18-months old.
Authorities searched the apartment complex and located the children's father, station reported. He told officials he is a professional cleaner and left the van to work at a residence around 11:30 a.m., according to ABC 7.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was evaluating placement for the six children, according to ABC 7.
