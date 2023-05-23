The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Six Kids Rescued from Hot Car in Chicago Suburb

    The six children were allegedly left in the hot car by their father for an hour.

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Six children, including one as young as 18 months old, were hospitalized Monday after they were allegedly left in a locked, hot car for an hour in a Chicago suburb.

    Their father, who has not been publicly identified, was charged with six counts of misdemeanor child endangerment, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

    Melissa Compton, property manager for the Park Colony apartment complex in Des Plaines, Illinois, told the news station a tenant alerted her to a van in the parking lot with six children inside it.

    Compton said she did not see water or food inside the vehicle, and the kids were crying. She called 911, according to the outlet.

    Read More

    "They were all crying. 911 could barely hear me," Compton, told ABC 7. "The operator was getting mad at me because she couldn't hear me."

    The North Maine Fire Protection District confirmed to the station crews were called for a well-being check at the residential development on Lincoln Drive around 12:35 p.m.

    The six children were brought to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment, according to ABC 7.

    The Cook County Sheriff's Office told the outlet the children were aged 7, 6, 5, 4, 3 and 18-months old.

    Authorities searched the apartment complex and located the children's father, station reported. He told officials he is a professional cleaner and left the van to work at a residence around 11:30 a.m., according to ABC 7.

    On Monday, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was evaluating placement for the six children, according to ABC 7.

    6 children rescued from locked hot car in Des Plaines, Illinois
    6 children rescued from locked hot car in Des Plaines, Illinois
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.