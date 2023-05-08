The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Six Hospitalized in High School Fart Spray Prank Gone Wrong

    Reports of a gas leak were overblown.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    A student at a high school in Texas has admitted to using a potent “stink spray” in a prank that closed the school and left six other students hospitalized last week. 

    "One student has confessed, and we anticipate others may be identified through our ongoing investigation,” said Caney Creek High School Principal Jeff Stichler, according to People.

    A gas odor was reportedly first identified near the cafeteria last Wednesday, leading to an evacuation. Firefighters were unable to identify the cause of the smell, and classes resumed only to be cancelled on Thursday when the smell reappeared. It was strong enough that 14 students reported feeling sick. Six were hospitalized in stable condition.

    The local fire chief noted that the smell did not appear on Friday, when the school was unoccupied. 

    Read More

    Stichler told parents the investigation led officials to belief the cause of the odor was "a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray."  

    A two-pack of the spray retails for $10 on Amazon, where reviews note the product’s potency. 

    “For the love of all things holy. If you buy this. Wear gloves & a mask & only use it outside. Far away from anything,” one reviewer wrote. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.