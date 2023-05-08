Six Hospitalized in High School Fart Spray Prank Gone Wrong

A student at a high school in Texas has admitted to using a potent “stink spray” in a prank that closed the school and left six other students hospitalized last week.

"One student has confessed, and we anticipate others may be identified through our ongoing investigation,” said Caney Creek High School Principal Jeff Stichler, according to People.

A gas odor was reportedly first identified near the cafeteria last Wednesday, leading to an evacuation. Firefighters were unable to identify the cause of the smell, and classes resumed only to be cancelled on Thursday when the smell reappeared. It was strong enough that 14 students reported feeling sick. Six were hospitalized in stable condition.

The local fire chief noted that the smell did not appear on Friday, when the school was unoccupied.

Stichler told parents the investigation led officials to belief the cause of the odor was "a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray."

A two-pack of the spray retails for $10 on Amazon, where reviews note the product’s potency.

“For the love of all things holy. If you buy this. Wear gloves & a mask & only use it outside. Far away from anything,” one reviewer wrote.