Six Deaths Reported in Hawaii Fires as Search and Rescue Missions Continue
The number may rise as the blazes are not yet contained, officials said
At least six people have died as a result of raging fires in Hawaii, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday.
That number may rise as search and rescue missions are still underway and the blazes are not yet contained, the mayor said. Exactly how the six deaths occurred was not yet clear.
Three major fires were still burning, and five shelters were open.
At least 20 people were seriously injured, according to local news outlet Hawaii News Now.
- Cell Service Could Be Out for More Than a Month in Maui as Wildfires Decimate Parts of Hawaii
- How ‘LA Fire & Rescue’ Helped This Los Angeles Resident Gain a New Appreciation for Firefighters
- Six Kids Rescued from Hot Car in Chicago Suburb
- Maui Fire Death Toll Increases to at Least 53 People, Officials Say
- 98-Year-Old ‘Rosie the Riveter’ Credits Neighbor With Saving Her During Hawaii Fires
- Maui Fire Death Toll Expected to Rise: ‘We Don’t Know How Many People Are Missing’
"Local people have lost everything," said James Tokioka, Director, Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. "It's devastating."
Authorities discouraged any nonessential travel to the area. Videos posted on social media of Lahaina, in Western Maui, showed a scene of devastation as the entire area appeared leveled by fires.
"This is not a safe place to be," said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. "We have shelters that are overrun, we have resources that are being taxed."
Authorities noted they were still in the "assessment phase" and power remained out throughout much of the island.
Some people were forced to flee into the ocean overnight to escape the fires driven by high winds. Meanwhile, 911 service was down across the island. Some 29 utility poles were down, and fiber optic cables were incapacitated by the fire, leading to cell phone service and power outages. Lahaina was effectively cut off, and authorities were relying on satellite service and radio, Luke said during Wednesday's press conference.
"It’s just so incredible how fast the fires have moved overnight,” Luke said. “It’s so heartbreaking what’s going on.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews