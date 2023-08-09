Six Deaths Reported in Hawaii Fires as Search and Rescue Missions Continue - The Messenger
Six Deaths Reported in Hawaii Fires as Search and Rescue Missions Continue

The number may rise as the blazes are not yet contained, officials said

Juliana Pignataro
At least six people have died as a result of raging fires in Hawaii, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday.

That number may rise as search and rescue missions are still underway and the blazes are not yet contained, the mayor said. Exactly how the six deaths occurred was not yet clear.

Three major fires were still burning, and five shelters were open.

At least 20 people were seriously injured, according to local news outlet Hawaii News Now.

"Local people have lost everything," said James Tokioka, Director, Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. "It's devastating."

Authorities discouraged any nonessential travel to the area. Videos posted on social media of Lahaina, in Western Maui, showed a scene of devastation as the entire area appeared leveled by fires.

Hawaii Fires
Brutal wildfires being further spread by Hurricane Dora are engulfing Hawaii in Lahaina, Kihei and Kula.Hawaii News Now/Screenshot

"This is not a safe place to be," said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. "We have shelters that are overrun, we have resources that are being taxed."

Authorities noted they were still in the "assessment phase" and power remained out throughout much of the island.

Some people were forced to flee into the ocean overnight to escape the fires driven by high winds. Meanwhile, 911 service was down across the island. Some 29 utility poles were down, and fiber optic cables were incapacitated by the fire, leading to cell phone service and power outages. Lahaina was effectively cut off, and authorities were relying on satellite service and radio, Luke said during Wednesday's press conference.

"It’s just so incredible how fast the fires have moved overnight,” Luke said. “It’s so heartbreaking what’s going on.”

