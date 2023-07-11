TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’
Six Dead in Helicopter Crash Near Mount Everest During Sightseeing Tour
Adverse weather conditions have slowed efforts to recover bodies from the crash site
A helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal has killed six people, including the pilot, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.
In a post to Twitter, the agency confirms that five Mexican tourists were aboard a sightseeing helicopter that went down Tuesday near Lamjura Pass in the Solukhumbu District.
The helicopter was reported missing at 10:13 a.m. local time.
A pair of helicopters responded to the site to assist in recovering the six bodies. The statement notes adverse weather conditions have prevented the helicopters from getting to the crash site.
The victims are identified as Capt. C.B. Gurung, the pilot, and the five tourists: Sifuentes Ferando, Gonzalez Abric, Gonzalez Olacio Luz, Sifuentes Maria Jose, and Rincon Ismael.
