Six Dead in Helicopter Crash Near Mount Everest During Sightseeing Tour - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Six Dead in Helicopter Crash Near Mount Everest During Sightseeing Tour

Adverse weather conditions have slowed efforts to recover bodies from the crash site

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal has killed six people, including the pilot, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

In a post to Twitter, the agency confirms that five Mexican tourists were aboard a sightseeing helicopter that went down Tuesday near Lamjura Pass in the Solukhumbu District.

Stock photo of Mount Everest at approximately 8,850-meter on May 18, 2003 in Nepal.
Stock photo of Mount Everest at approximately 8,850-meter on May 18, 2003 in NepalPaula Bronstein/Getty Images

The helicopter was reported missing at 10:13 a.m. local time.

Read More

A pair of helicopters responded to the site to assist in recovering the six bodies. The statement notes adverse weather conditions have prevented the helicopters from getting to the crash site.

The victims are identified as Capt. C.B. Gurung, the pilot, and the five tourists: Sifuentes Ferando, Gonzalez Abric, Gonzalez Olacio Luz, Sifuentes Maria Jose, and Rincon Ismael.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.