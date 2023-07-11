Six Dead in Helicopter Crash Near Mount Everest During Sightseeing Tour

A helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal has killed six people, including the pilot, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

In a post to Twitter, the agency confirms that five Mexican tourists were aboard a sightseeing helicopter that went down Tuesday near Lamjura Pass in the Solukhumbu District.

Stock photo of Mount Everest at approximately 8,850-meter on May 18, 2003 in Nepal Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

The helicopter was reported missing at 10:13 a.m. local time.

A pair of helicopters responded to the site to assist in recovering the six bodies. The statement notes adverse weather conditions have prevented the helicopters from getting to the crash site.

The victims are identified as Capt. C.B. Gurung, the pilot, and the five tourists: Sifuentes Ferando, Gonzalez Abric, Gonzalez Olacio Luz, Sifuentes Maria Jose, and Rincon Ismael.