Sisters Went on Caribbean Cruise, Returned With $40K of Cocaine in Luggage: Feds

The Department of Homeland Security seized packages of cocaine worth as much as $40,000 from a pair of sisters as they debarked a Caribbean cruise ship in Miami, according to a criminal complaint filed on July 23.

Special Agent Summer Louis reported that officers first encountered the sisters, identified only as "Herder" and "Parker," as they were leaving their shared cabin. A dog first alerted the officers to the sister's luggage.

As officers inspected the sisters' belongings, they discovered an "anomaly sewed inside the lining of Herder's backpack." They then cut the pocket open and found two rectangular packages that allegedly contained more than five pounds of cocaine.

After searching Parker's backpack, authorities uncovered more packages of cocaine weighing an additional five pounds. All told, Louis estimated the drugs had a street value between $15,000 and $40,000.

The MSC Seascape cruise ship had arrived in the Port of Miami from Cozumel, Mexico, by way of Grand Cayman, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security recommended charges against the sisters. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Herder said that on the cruise's Jamaica stop, she and her sister went to a restaurant with a friend, who'd reportedly helped them pay for the trip. Herder said she went to the restroom, and when she returned, she noticed that her backpack was heavier than she'd remembered.

Parker and Herder implied that someone may have tricked them into unwittingly smuggling narcotics across the border by sneaking cocaine into their bags. But a review of the sisters' cell phone messages revealed that Herder had been in touch with someone named "Kenny Jamaica."

That included a cryptic message in which she told Kenny she doesn't "do sh** at the last minute but is cool am done I don't know what u doing but am not doing it no more so what ever u got going on let it stop playing with me and now you not going to pick up the phone."

Louis recommended criminal charges against Parker and Herder, claiming there was probable cause they had attempted to import a controlled substance into the country.