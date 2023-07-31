Sisters Went on Caribbean Cruise, Returned With $40K of Cocaine in Luggage: Feds - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Sisters Went on Caribbean Cruise, Returned With $40K of Cocaine in Luggage: Feds

A review of the sisters' cell phone messages revealed they had been in touch with a mysterious contact named 'Kenny Jamaica'

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Department of Homeland Security seized packages of cocaine worth as much as $40,000 from a pair of sisters as they debarked a Caribbean cruise ship in Miami, according to a criminal complaint filed on July 23.

Special Agent Summer Louis reported that officers first encountered the sisters, identified only as "Herder" and "Parker," as they were leaving their shared cabin. A dog first alerted the officers to the sister's luggage.

As officers inspected the sisters' belongings, they discovered an "anomaly sewed inside the lining of Herder's backpack." They then cut the pocket open and found two rectangular packages that allegedly contained more than five pounds of cocaine.

After searching Parker's backpack, authorities uncovered more packages of cocaine weighing an additional five pounds. All told, Louis estimated the drugs had a street value between $15,000 and $40,000.

Read More

The MSC Seascape cruise ship had arrived in the Port of Miami from Cozumel, Mexico, by way of Grand Cayman, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security recommended charges against the sisters.
A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security recommended charges against the sisters.Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Herder said that on the cruise's Jamaica stop, she and her sister went to a restaurant with a friend, who'd reportedly helped them pay for the trip. Herder said she went to the restroom, and when she returned, she noticed that her backpack was heavier than she'd remembered.

Parker and Herder implied that someone may have tricked them into unwittingly smuggling narcotics across the border by sneaking cocaine into their bags. But a review of the sisters' cell phone messages revealed that Herder had been in touch with someone named "Kenny Jamaica."

That included a cryptic message in which she told Kenny she doesn't "do sh** at the last minute but is cool am done I don't know what u doing but am not doing it no more so what ever u got going on let it stop playing with me and now you not going to pick up the phone."

Louis recommended criminal charges against Parker and Herder, claiming there was probable cause they had attempted to import a controlled substance into the country.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.