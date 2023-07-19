Sister of Man Allegedly Poisoned by His Wife Accuses Her Family of ‘Scheme to Siphon Assets’ from His Estate

The battle continues for the estate belonging to Eric Richins, whose wife is accused of poisoning him with a fentanyl-laced cocktail last year.

On Monday, Eric’s sister Katie Richins, who’s also the trustee of his estate, amended a civil complaint to include the mother and brother of Kouri Richins, who’s accused of killing her husband Eric with a lethal dose of the drug.

Katie alleges Kouri’s mother Lisa Darden and brother Ronald Darden hatched a fraudulent “scheme to siphon assets” from Kouri’s realty business, which would prevent the estate from claiming it, according to the amended court document.

The civil suit, which was filed in June, is seeking more than $13 million from Kouri and her company.

It alleges she stole from her husband’s bank accounts, took valuable items from the couple’s safe and used her husband’s likeness without permission to sell Are You With Me?, a children’s book about grief that she wrote and published after he died.

Are you with me? by Kouri D. Richinshttps://www.amazon.com/Are-you-me-Kouri-Richins/dp/B0BYBNCZ2KCredit: Amazon

The amendment alleges Ronald transferred a “sham deed” for a home worth $550,000 from Kouri’s business to her mother.

Lisa Darden says it’s legally hers to take.

“It was totally legit,” Lisa told radio station KPCW. “I just removed Kouri’s name off of my home.”

Ronald, who was given power of attorney to conduct Kouri’s business, told the station that they used money from the Mountainlands Community Housing Trust and a self-help grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build the house.

“[Katie’s] trying to take that away from her,” Ronald said. “And it's simply just because she and — unfortunately, that whole side of the family — is very narcissistic and greedy.”

No response has been given to the amended complaint.

Kouri remains in the Summit County Jail without bond, charged with murder and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

She has not yet entered a plea.