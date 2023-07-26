Sister’s Last Words to Camp Lejeune Marine Found Dead: ‘I Can’t Wait for You to Be Home’ (Exclusive)

The last time Genesis Dockery spoke to her brother Merax, they were discussing his trip home to Oklahoma for their grandfather's funeral.

Merax, a 23-year-old US Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, was due to fly out Saturday. On Friday, he and Genesis were discussing how he was going to get from the airport to the family's home.

“I asked him if I was gonna pick him up from the airport and he said he'd let me know," Genesis, 25, told The Messenger.

“The last last thing I said was, ‘I can't wait for you to be home and I love you.'"

She never heard from her brother again.

On Sunday morning, Merax and two of his Marine Corps friends, Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, and Ivan Garcia, 23, were found dead in a car at a gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina, about 40 minutes from Camp Lejeune.

“Everybody is just devastated,” Genesis, of Maud, Oklahoma, says. “We are having a hard time accepting the reality of it."

'They Looked Like They Were Asleep'

The trio, all lance corporals, were found in Garcia's gray Lexus, Genesis says.

Authorities told Merax's mother that all three were unresponsive when sheriff's deputies arrived, saying, "They looked like they had been asleep."

Genesis doesn't know what happened and Merax's family is awaiting the results of an autopsy, expected on Friday, she said.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office would only say there is no evidence of foul play and no drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Marine Corps said that the “circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently under investigation” by the sheriff’s office, but would not provide any more details.

Merax Dockery loved to play guitar for his sister Genesis over the phone, she tells The Messenger. Courtesy of Genesis Dockery

A Desperate Search

Merax was due to arrive at the airport in Oklahoma City at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

After Merax didn't show up, and he couldn't be contacted, "that's when we knew something was wrong," Genesis said.

Genesis began calling hospitals and her brother's friends.

One was able to use a phone location app to trace Merax to a Speedway gas station in Hampstead.

Merax's mother made a missing persons report and shared the reported location with law enforcement; sheriff's deputies found the Marines around 9 a.m. Sunday.

One of Merax's friends tracked him to a Speedway gas station using a phone locating app. Courtesy of Genesis Dockery

'A Pure, Genuine Soul'

Genesis and and Merax were extremely close growing up together around Seminole, Oklahoma—55 miles east of Oklahoma City.

"He was my shoulder to lean on, cry on, everything," she says. "We've been through so much together.

"The only person that that could relate to me," she adds. "And I'm the only one that could relate to him in that sense."

Merax ran track in high school and joined the Marines after graduation. Genesis says he enjoyed the travel and the strong friendships he made wit his fellow Marines.

Merax Dockery's family began to worry when he didn't return home on a flight to Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. Courtesy of Genesis Dockery

“He was just a pure, genuine soul,” she says. “He touched every single person that he came in contact with. He's loved by so many friends and family."

Merax loved playing guitar, and “he would call me and just play for me, he would call his friends and just play for his friends,” she says. “He really enjoyed music.”

He was also a doting uncle to Genesis’ two small sons.

Monday, the family had a funeral for their grandfather.

"And then we made arrangements for Merax," Genesis says.

Merax's body will be flown to Oklahoma in early August for burial.

Genesis says: "I have a lot of peace knowing that he went peacefully."

Correction: This article has been updated with the correct image of Tanner Kaltenberg. A previous version of this article included a photo of a different person. We regret the error.